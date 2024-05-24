Pound Cake Auto ™

by Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
HybridTHC 28%CBD 1%
Product rating:
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Pound Cake Auto ™
  • Photo of Pound Cake Auto ™
  • Photo of Pound Cake Auto ™
  • Photo of Pound Cake Auto ™

About this product

The reigning Cannabis Queen of yields, flavor and power
Up to 28% THC! Freshly baked every day.
Natural mood booster. Peacefulness in bud form.
Efficiency at its finest. Excellent results with very little maintenance.
Dessert-like terps. Tastes like creamy vanilla cake with wild berry jam!
Grow green, harvest gold. Up to 600 gr/m2 in 10 weeks.

Get 15% OFF with the code LFL420

About this strain

Pound Cake Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain was bred for astronomical yields (~600 gr/m2) and thick resin coatings with little maintenance; make sure to give it plenty of space to grow. Pound Cake Auto has a delectable flavor profile of sweet, berry, doughy, nutty, and creamy notes, and offers energizing, happy effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pound Cake Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Shop products
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
Notice a problem?Report this item