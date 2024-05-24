Pound Cake Auto ™
Pound Cake Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain was bred for astronomical yields (~600 gr/m2) and thick resin coatings with little maintenance; make sure to give it plenty of space to grow. Pound Cake Auto has a delectable flavor profile of sweet, berry, doughy, nutty, and creamy notes, and offers energizing, happy effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pound Cake Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
