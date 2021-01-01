About this product
Purple Lemonade; arising from a meticulous cross between purple and citrus Cali genetics with our own autoflowering genetics, making this Indica leaning hybrid our most advanced purple genetic yet. Providing a complex high made up of subtle Sativa kicks and light body-stoned sensations. Zesty flavors are sweetened by a strong sugary seasoning making it the ideal sweet-tooth strain.
Bud Appearance
Purple clouds, contrasted by rich orange pistils. A perfect combination of a crystal covered purple buds, with dark green tipped sugar leaves, and rosie pink trichomes, all riddled with bright orange pistils shooting out of every direction, making some of the most compact and complex purple buds you’ve ever seen.
Smoke Report
Our Purple Lemonade is an Indica leaning hybrid like no other. Users will experience a primary uplifting kick, that, in the best case scenario will leave you with a giggling fit, but that otherwise will keep you uplifted and content. That kick then progressively turns into a wave of bodily relaxation, that won’t leave the smoker couch-locked, not drowsy. With approximately 22% THC this strain is great for a day time smoke or a relaxed evening buzz.
Plant Appearance
Growers can expect their Purple Lemonade to attain around 70-110 cm in height (about 3ft). She’ll develop multiple chunky bud sites around the stem, making a great contrast between the bright green stem, the dark purple bud development and the darker green and purple sugar leaves growing around the buds. A beautiful strain with great internodal spacing.
Grow Tips
Thanks to the great internodal spacing, Purple Lemonade will make for a great candidate for LST. She’s a vigorous and sturdy grower, and grows equally as well indoors as outdoors. A strain that will do exceptionally well without nutrients, but will perform exquisitely with good quality nutrients and proper usage. Under ideal conditions, growers can expect to yield approximately 400-500gr/m2. Recommended flushing time is two weeks before harvest.
Taste
A long lasting citrusy smell that the plant will carry from the beginning of the flowering all the way through to the curing period. Tasting just like she smells, these aromas are then translated into sweet, citrusy taste that’s sourness is underlaid by strong sweet flavouring, giving it an all round sweet lemon taste.
SPECS
Room: Indoor / Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: 70% Indica / 30% Sativa
Genetics: Purple Lemonade
Flowering: 9-10 weeks seed to harvest
Harvest: XL
Height: 70-110cm
THC: Up to 22%
CBD: Low
Autoflowering: Yes
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics.
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!
