Purple Lemonade FF

As refreshing as cold lemonade on a hot Summer day.

Tech Specs:

Taste: Sweet, Lemon, Sour

THC: Up to 25%

CBD: < 1%

Harvest EU Indoor: 450 – 550 gr/m2

Harvest US Indoor: 1.5 – 1.8 oz/ft2

Harvest EU Outdoor: 350 – 550 gr/plant

Harvest US Outdoor: 12 – 20 oz/plant

Size: XL

Height: Up to 200cm

Height US: 70 – 80 inches

Flowering: 7 – 8 weeks

Room: Indoor/Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: Sativa 55%/Indica 45%

Genetics: Tangie x Purple Lemonade Auto

Autoflowering: no

Quench your thirst. Just as good as lemonade on a hot Summer day.

• The gentle giant. Up to 550 g/m2 of gorgeous pinkish-purple buds.

• Refreshing for the mind and body. The ideal all-day strain with a perfectly balanced effect.

• Sweet n’ sour terps. Mouth-puckering lemon flavors that’ll hypnotize your taste buds.

• Properly purple. The perfect choice for purple hash and extractions.

Arising from a cross between purple and citrus Cali genetics, Purple Lemonade FF (Fast Flowering) offers a complex high made up of perfectly balanced cerebral and body effects that are ideal for daytime use. Expect an extremely enjoyable high that boosts your mood while deeply relaxing your whole body and getting rid of muscle pain. This meticulous cross produces up to 550 g/m2 of some of the most beautiful purple buds, with pinkish and reddish hues that will catch everyone’s attention. The beautiful purple buds are ready for harvest in 7-8 weeks and come hand-in-hand with unbelievably sugary citrus terps that are just as refreshing as a cold lemonade on a hot Summer day. It’s the ideal variety for the sweet-tooth stoner seeking strains that deliver both in quality and quantity of resin.

Bud Description

Purple Lemonade FF grows chunky, spade-shaped buds that boast a whole range of pinkish-purple hues with rich, dark orange pistils shooting out of every direction. This variety stands out for the, oftentimes, lilac trichomes that give them a gorgeous pink tint and make for outstanding purple concentrates. The buds give off a delicious tart lemon aroma that reveals a sweeter, more fruity scent as you break the buds open. Definitely a must for flavor chasers and those looking for pungent terpene profiles.

Smoke Reports

Purple Lemonade FF offers an effect that’s just as unique as the flavor. Expect a potent uplifting high that gives you that energy boost you need to get things done while 100% happy and stress-free. The effect gradually transforms into a wave that works its way along the limbs and through the muscles, deeply relaxing your body and putting you in the right mindset to go through a busy day with a huge smile on your face. This is an excellent all-day smoke as it not only increases energy but can also help combat chronic pain, migraine and stress. Plant Appearance

This feminized photoperiod variety develops a thick and strong structure, growing a medium-sized main cola with multiple shorter side branches, typical of hybrid strains. Purple Lemonade FF develops fairly short internodal spacing with gorgeous purple buds growing stacked on top of each other, making it the perfect choice for growers of all levels looking to get lots and lots of top-shelf purple weed, as this variety can produce up to 550 g/m2 in a 7-8 week flower cycle.

Grow Tips

This is a super fast feminized photoperiod version that takes approximately 7-8 weeks to flower with a 5-week vegetation cycle,, this means you can have faster harvests by shortening the veg cycle or have a longer veg cycle for bigger yields. Purple Lemonade FF (Fast Flowering) makes for a great candidate for growers of all levels as it’s a vigorous strain that will thrive with basic maintenance both indoors and outdoors. This is a resin powerhouse so make sure to have your trim bin close by as all the resinous sugar leaves will make for the most mouth- watering hash and extracts.

Flavor

Expect a long-lasting citrus zest that taste just like it smells. Purple Lemonade FF reeks of a delicious blend of sweet fruits and tart citrus that’ll make your mouth water. On the inhale, expect sour flavors that taste just like lemon candy with hints of orange and a really subtle earthy background. And on the exhale, the citrus flavors open up, giving place to a more sugary berry fruitiness that leaves your whole mouth tasting like an extremely sweet weed-infused lemonade.

