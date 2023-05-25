GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Epic Yields of Skunky Buds The fastest buds. Expect 500gr/m2 of top-shelf buds in just 56 days! Long-lasting high. A calming effect that lasts for hours, so kick back and enjoy. Beautiful bag-appeal. Frostbitten buds with pink and purple hues, truly charming flowers. Exceptionally resilient. Can be grown outdoors all year long with little maintenance, perfect for beginner growers. Skunk squared. Pungent sweet and insanely skunky buds, newly improved but just like the old days.
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 20% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.