Tropicana Cookies FF

Tech Specs:

Taste: Sandal Tree, Sweet, Lemon

THC: Up to 28%

CBD: < 1%

Harvest EU Indoor: 450 – 600 gr/m2

Harvest US Indoor: 1.5 – 2 oz/ft2

Harvest EU Outdoor: 350 – 650 gr/plant

Harvest US Outdoor: 12 – 23 oz/plant

Size: XL

Height: Up to 200cm

Height US: 70 – 80 inches

Flowering: 6 – 7 weeks

Room: Indoor/Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: Sativa 65%/Indica 35%

Genetics: Tropicana Cookies x Tropicana Cookies Auto

Autoflowering: no



• Fast and furious! Super fast harvests in a 6-7 week flowering time.

• Smells hard, hits harder. 28% THC that’ll blow your taste buds off.

• Top-shelf buds. Beautiful dark purple bud that smells of fresh citrus.

• Ideal for hash makers. The perfect trichome-heavy strain.

• The perfect all-day strain. The ideal choice to deal with everyday problems stress-free.

Tropicana Cookies FF (Fast Flowering) is the ideal variety for beginners seeking strains that thrive outdoors and indoors and in all types of climates. This is a heavy-yielding, easy-to-grow variety that grows fairly tall and will not fail to show its hybrid vigor, even with minimal maintenance. Expect a potent and long- lasting effect that relaxes your muscles and boosts your mood, giving you that extra push you need on a lazy Monday morning. Tropicana Cookies FF offers a whole range of citrusy and woody terps, with a powerful candy-sweet background that comes hand-in-hand with 28% THC, making it the perfect choice for those with a high tolerance looking to get their hands on the most delicious and potent strains in the market.

Bud Description

This strain grows beautiful purple flowers with oftentimes light but predominantly dark hues that are highlighted by hints of pink and blue, and dark- orange hairs scattered all over. Tropicana Cookies FF buds develop dense and compact, with a thick resin layer that gives them an almost fluffy appearance and very few sugar leaves, making your trimming sessions as easy as possible. Breaking the buds open reveals a sweet almost candy-like blend of citrus peels and sandalwood that’s so unique you’ll have all your friends green with envy. Definitely the right choice for hash makers and extractors looking for that special terp profile.

Smoke Reports

With up to 28% THC, Tropicana Cookies FF effects start as a nice energizing head rush that gets your gears running and puts you in a focused, creative state of mind. As the effect builds up, it’ll hit your whole body with a deeply relaxing sensation that alleviates pain and will have you smiling from ear to ear. This version is the ideal daytime and nighttime smoke as it will boost your mood and make a night out with friends even better but can also quiet your mind and make you sleep before you can count to ten. No matter the situation, this one is a must for those seeking powerful and flavorful strains.

Plant Appearance

This feminized photoperiod version grows very fast and strong, developing a fat, stocky, medium-sized main cola with shorter side branches, typical of Indica- leaning hybrids. Tropicana Cookies FF develops short internodal spacing with buds that grow stacked on top of each other, making it the ideal version for growers of all levels looking to get monster yields without having to deal with monster plants as this variety can produce up to 650 g/m2 in a 6-7 week flower time.

Grow Tips

This is a super fast feminized photoperiod version that takes approximately 6 - 7 weeks to flower with a 5-week vegetation cycle, this means you can have faster harvests by shortening the veg cycle or have a longer veg cycle for bigger yields. Tropicana Cookies FF (Fast Flowering) grows insanely dense, chunky buds so make sure to tie down the branches as this will improve airflow between the buds which helps prevent mold and other pests. It’s a terpene powerhouse of a strain so get your trim bin ready as the sugar-coated leaves will make for the most delicious hash and extractions.

Flavor

This feminized photoperiod variety offers a unique terpene profile that resembles a sugary blend of lemon peels and fresh orange juice, with subtle herbal and floral undertones that make it an excellent choice for hash makers and extractors looking for distinctive flavors and aromas. Expect an overall citrusy zest that coats your whole mouth and leaves a remarkably sweet, almost tropical candy-like aftertaste. The sweet and sour tastes get balanced out by a prominent herbal and woody background that only gets stronger and stronger, bringing out the whole range of woody, floral and spicy flavors.

