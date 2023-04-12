GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 A trichome machine with an insane resin profile! Superiorly fast big producer. Ideal for those who want a quick harvest, expect 500gr/m2 in 63 days. The plant, the legend. A superb choice since the ‘80s, earned her name due to the insane resin production. Impressively resistant. Can be grown in colder humid climates with ease but will thrive in hotter climates. Old-timers will love it. The classic white widow terpene profile that veterans adore. A refined and improved version. Expect a pleasant clear-minded and uplifting effect.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.