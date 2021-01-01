About this product
Zkittlez Auto is one of our most popular strains to date and understandably so, with it’s top notch stability, perfectly compact structure, up to 23% THC and candy sweet flavor. This indica dominant hybrid fills the room with its overpowering scent and develops colas with american football sized buds, which once harvested and cured, will provide the user with a nice and balanced cerebral and body stone without any intense couchlock.
Bud description
Candy-hard, frost covered buds. Zkittlez Auto produces large nugs which display various shades of green and pops of orange with the occasional subtle blue and purple tones. A nice long cure will really bring out the top shelf quality by intensifying it’s complex fruity terps, on par to its bagged-candy counterpart.
Smoke report
Starting out with a quick and pleasant head high then gradually leading into a relaxing body stone which will last around 3 hours, makes this strain great for an afternoon or night time smoke. It’s not an overwhelming indica high, but will leave users serene and anxiety free. Great for novice consumers and long time stoners.
Plant Appearance
Zkittlez is perfectly compact, growing no higher than 1m in height, Zkittlez Auto develops multiple dense bud sites, a large main cola rocketing up vertically and a few lateral side branches. In late flowering, expect large, stacked colas, dripping in resin. As one of our bigger producers, growers could be looking at around 450-500g/m2 in ideal conditions. Good internodal spacing, and highly resistant. A great choice for beginners and for advanced growerswho want to adventure into plant training.
Grow Tips
As one of our larger producers, growers may want to use some support to help her withstand the weight of her own buds. A sturdy strain that will respond nicely to LST and other light training methods that will produce multiple hefty colas to develop throughout the plant. Zkittlez Auto tends to take a lot of nutrients, so make sure you have high quality nutes on hand to satisfy her hunger.
Flavor
Sugary candy and berry flavors are the main notes of Zkittlez Auto, accompanied by tastes of mango and grapefruit with subtle, chocolate-like earthy undertones. Curing this strain for at least 2 weeks is obligatory if you really want to taste the rainbow.
SPECS
Taste: Fruit
Room: Indoor / Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: Mostly Indica
Genetics: Zkittlez Autoflowering
Flowering: 9-10 weeks
Harvest: XXL
Height US: up to 40 inches
Height EU: 70-100 cm
THC: 23%
CBD: Very Low
Autoflowering: Yes
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics.
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!
