About this product

PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM

The Made in America Hand Pipe Mystery Box includes a handblown glass pipe that was 100% Made in the USA! We feature different top artists to provide you with the best glass at the best price. Perfect for collectors or someone looking to start their glass art collection.



We’ll let you know exactly who the artist is and where your pipe was made!



All pipes retail value is over $24.99.



Get the most out of your money with Fat Ass Glass Mystery Boxes!

FEATURES

Borosilicate Glass