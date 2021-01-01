About this product

PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM

Perfect for smokers looking to add some gear to their collection!



Dedicated to making the “Mystery Box” the best value to price ratio we can offer, we guarantee that each box is loaded with content valued to equal or higher than what you’re paying.



May Include:



oil rig

dabber

carb caps

quartz banger

ceramic nail

silicone jar

dab mat

drop down

reclaim catcher

& more