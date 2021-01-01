Loading…
Fat Ass Glass Company

$0.99 Daily Dabbers Club

About this product

Enjoy 10% OFF Your Order With Discount Code "leafly" at Checkout!

PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE

For just $29.70 a month or ($0.99 a day) we send you a monthly dabbers care package.

How it works:

Choose your joint size, subscribe, and save!

Once a month we’ll automatically send out a care package including items such as but not limited to:

Quartz Bangers, Dabbers, Carb Caps, Q-tips, Quarts Pearls, Alcohol Wipes, Silicone Jars, Dab Pads, & more.

(items may vary)

Enjoy a fresh nail each month to enhance your overall smoking experience!

Free Shipping in the USA
