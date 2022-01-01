This Feel Brands™ Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tincture contains 1500mg of cannabidiol (CBD) oil in a 30ml (1 ounce) glass bottle with 1ml dropper. As our most concentrated CBD mixture, you’ll receive 54mg of CBD in each 1ml dropper of this product. Our Feel Fit™ line of CBD products are formulated for everyday use as a vital part of your supplement & vitamin program.



We developed Feel Fit™ to “fit” perfectly into your active regimen to ease pain caused by inflammation, reduce anxiety, and promote a general feeling of well-being that allows to you to stay active at your peak performance, both personally & professionally.



All Feel Brands™ tinctures are 100% USA-grown from organic, non-GMO hemp plants. Our 0% THC formulations are broad-spectrum with zero psychoactive effects.