 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Feel Brands™
Feel Brands™ Cover Photo

Feel Brands™

CBD Solutions for Adults with Active Lifestyles.

Save 20% @ Checkout Using Code LEAFLY
Save 20% @ Checkout Using Code LEAFLY
Save 20% @ Checkout Using Code LEAFLY
Save 20% @ Checkout Using Code LEAFLY
Save 20% @ Checkout Using Code LEAFLY
Save 20% @ Checkout Using Code LEAFLY
Save 20% @ Checkout Using Code LEAFLY
Save 20% @ Checkout Using Code LEAFLY

About Feel Brands™

At Feel Brands we partner with industry-leading formulation scientists, growers, and extractors to research, develop, and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products for adults with active lifestyles. We have developed, and will continue to develop, products that meet a stringent requirement to be the best CBD solutions that you can find anywhere. Our products are produced from organic, fully-legal US-grown hemp, are extracted using the cleanest & safest CO2 methods available, are GMO & THC FREE. All Feel Brands™ CBD products come with the assurance that you’re getting what you pay for. That’s priority Numero Uno.

Balms

more products

Capsules

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida