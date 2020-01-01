Feel Brands™
CBD Solutions for Adults with Active Lifestyles.
About Feel Brands™
At Feel Brands we partner with industry-leading formulation scientists, growers, and extractors to research, develop, and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products for adults with active lifestyles. We have developed, and will continue to develop, products that meet a stringent requirement to be the best CBD solutions that you can find anywhere. Our products are produced from organic, fully-legal US-grown hemp, are extracted using the cleanest & safest CO2 methods available, are GMO & THC FREE. All Feel Brands™ CBD products come with the assurance that you’re getting what you pay for. That’s priority Numero Uno.
Capsules
Hemp CBD edibles
Available in
United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida