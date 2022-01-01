About this product
This Feel Brands™ Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tincture contains 500mg of cannabidiol (CBD) oil in a 30ml (1 ounce) glass bottle with 1ml dropper. This product is our mid-level concentration in our CBD tincture line, delivering 16.67mg of CBD per dropper. Our Feel Fit™ line of CBD products are formulated for everyday use as a vital part of your supplement & vitamin program.
We developed Feel Fit™ to “fit” perfectly into your active regimen to ease pain caused by inflammation, reduce anxiety, and promote a general feeling of well-being that allows to you to stay active at your peak performance, both personally & professionally.
All Feel Brands™ tinctures are 100% USA-grown from organic, non-GMO hemp plants. Our 0% THC formulations are broad-spectrum with zero psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Feel Brands™
At Feel Brands we partner with industry-leading formulation scientists, growers, and extractors to research, develop, and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products for adults with active lifestyles.
We have developed, and will continue to develop, products that meet a stringent requirement to be the best CBD solutions that you can find anywhere. Our products are produced from organic, fully-legal US-grown hemp, are extracted using the cleanest & safest CO2 methods available, are GMO & THC FREE.
All Feel Brands™ CBD products come with the assurance that you’re getting what you pay for. That’s priority Numero Uno.
