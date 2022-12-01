About this product
Snow Leopard effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
