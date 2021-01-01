About this product

Genetic lineage: Early Misty x Ruderalis

Indoor: 12 weeks (start to finish)

Outdoor: YES, 12 weeks (start to finish) See page … for suitable outdoor zones

Height:Indoor: 40-80 cm | Outdoor: 50-120 cm

Yield: Indoor: 150-200 g/m² | Outdoor: 15-35 g/plant

Taste/smell: Smooth smell with a diesel undertone

Effect: More Sativa, not too strong. Mellow, activating daytime smoke



The Auto Speed Bud stems from the Early Misty lineage. That was bred by Ferry and released through Nirvana Seeds. It is the predecessor of the autoflowering strains. The line we used to create the Auto Speed Bud was specially selected on speed and dense, resinous buds. Low leaf production, with more flowers than leaves. Perfect for beginners or lazy growers, since it will flower on any balcony or windowsill and produce good quality cannabis as long as it is not too cold. The Auto Speed Bud does not require too much attention. The smell is not so intense, so Auto Speed Bud is perfect for stealth growing. The harvest will depend on the amount of light received.



The smell and taste is very smooth. Not earthy or woody at all, like many other autoflowers. It has a nice touch of diesel. The smoke is more Sativa-ish; a nice mellow and activating high.