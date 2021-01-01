About this product

Genetic lineage: The Purps x Ice

Indoor: 7-8 weeks

Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods

Height: Indoor 40-80 cm | Outdoor: 100-150 cm

Yield: Indoor: 350-400 g/m² | Outdoor: 100-150 gr/plant

Taste/smell: Candy, licorice and grapes taste, flowery, fruity and diesel smell

Effect: Strong and motivating. More of a Sativa high



Obtained from a breeder in Canada 2011, Ferry got to work. Out of the three phenos he selected the most beautifully looking purple/blue pheno and crossed it with the ICE to stabilize it and improve its production. It was backcrossed over several generations to fully bring back that wonderful grape and licorice taste. Not best yielding strain, yet one of our favorite strains when it comes to taste and smell.



It is very easy to grow both indoors and outdoors and is a very quick finishing strain. Flowering indoor takes around 7 weeks. Flowering outdoor finishes mid September in the Netherlands. Outdoor Red Purps grows to just around 1.5 metres, so she is perfect for guerilla grow. First signs of flowering appear in mid July. Overall it has a very compact structure. The buds show dark purple to red coloration. Beautifully dense buds with impressive resin output. Not the biggest yielder yet very high-quality connoisseur bud.



It has a hint of purple in the taste that has an amazing depth with candy, licorice and grapes tones. A connoisseur strain! The smell is flowery, diesel and fruity.



The effect is strong and motivating, more leaning towards its Sativa roots. A great all-day smoke that doesn’t get you too bat-eyed.