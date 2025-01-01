About this product
Fernway - Berry Chill Flower Joint 1g (S)
FernwayPre-rolls
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Berry Chill is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between reportedly Blueberry and Triple OG. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Berry Chill is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Berry Chill typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Berry Chill’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Chill, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item