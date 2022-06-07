About this product
A fresh and sweet flavor, like a glass of orange juice squeezed just for you.
Fernway creates exceptional cannabis vapes for people who celebrate the good life: good food, good music, good scenery, and good company. By combining premium custom hardware, exceptional terpenes and high-purity cannabis oil they bring you the best-in-class vape cartridge you deserve.
About this brand
Fernway
We believe cannabis makes the good life even better. As passionate cannabis consumers, we’ve learned how a cannabis vape can elevate good experiences into great ones. And we want to share that with you.
Our vapes deliver undeniable style and outstanding flavor. Each one meets our uncompromising quality standards so you can choose Fernway with confidence and focus on savoring every moment.
