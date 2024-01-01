  • brand header
Logo for the brand Fiddler's Greens

Fiddler's Greens

Play On!
All categoriesEdiblesCannabis

Fiddler's Greens products

5 products
Product image for Raw Tincture - Kindred Spirit
Tinctures & Sublingual
Raw Tincture - Kindred Spirit
by Fiddler's Greens
Product image for Raw Tincture - ACDC
Tinctures & Sublingual
Raw Tincture - ACDC
by Fiddler's Greens
Product image for Lemon OG
Flower
Lemon OG
by Fiddler's Greens
THC 11.15%
CBD 16.59%
Product image for OG Rogue Tincture 1oz
Tinctures & Sublingual
OG Rogue Tincture 1oz
by Fiddler's Greens
THC 265.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Raw Tincture - Harlequin
Tinctures & Sublingual
Raw Tincture - Harlequin
by Fiddler's Greens