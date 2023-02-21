About this product
GOOBERZ (PEANBUT BUTTER BREATH X GRAPE PIE)
Gooberz is a delicious and unique cannabis strain that combines the flavors of peanut butter and jelly. This strain is the result of breeding Peanut Butter Breath with Grape Pie, and it is known for its creamy and sweet taste that is reminiscent of a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Gooberz is popular among those who enjoy sweet and savory strains, and it is known for its relaxing and uplifting effects. It is often used to help alleviate stress and anxiety, and it can also provide a boost of energy and creativity.
One of the standout features of Gooberz is its unique flavor profile, which is a blend of creamy peanut butter and sweet grape jelly. This combination creates a truly delicious and satisfying taste that is unlike any other strain on the market. Many people enjoy Gooberz for its tasty flavor alone, and it has become a popular choice for those who are looking for something a little different in their cannabis experience.
In terms of its effects, Gooberz is known for being a relaxing and uplifting strain. It can help to alleviate stress and anxiety, making it a great choice for those who are looking for a way to unwind after a long day. It can also provide a boost of energy and creativity, making it a good choice for those who need to stay focused and productive. Whether you are looking to relax and unwind or need a little extra energy and motivation, Gooberz is a great choice.
Overall, Gooberz is a truly unique and tasty strain that has gained a loyal following among cannabis enthusiasts. Its delicious flavors and balanced effects make it a great choice for a wide range of situations, and it is sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it. Whether you are a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or new to the world of strains, Gooberz is definitely worth trying out.
About this brand
Fields Family Farmz
ABOUT US
Fields Family Farmz is a small boutique family owned cannabis cultivator, we produce small batches of high quality flower with the goal of bringing the consumer high potency and terpene rich cannabis at a reasonable price.
Our company has been growing cannabis for the last 30 years, making us one of the most experienced and trusted cultivators in the industry. Our team is made up of family members who have been working together for generations.
Our family-run business model allows us to maintain a close-knit team of workers who are all dedicated to producing the highest quality cannabis. We believe that our family values and commitment to excellence are reflected in every plant we cultivate.
We are proud of the reputation we have built over the last three decades as a reliable and trustworthy source of premium cannabis. Our customers can rest assured that when they purchase from us, they are getting the very best that the industry has to offer.
As a small, state licensed, and family owned cannabis cultivator in Sacramento, California, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality and most flavorful cannabis in the market. Our commitment to sustainability and responsible growing practices ensures that every plant we cultivate is given the utmost care and attention.
We use only the finest and most carefully selected strains, and our state-of-the-art cultivation facilities allow us to control every aspect of the growing process, from the nutrients in the soil to the lighting and temperature. This attention to detail results in cannabis that is not only potent, but also bursting with flavor and aroma.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we also prioritize the satisfaction of our customers. We take great care to educate our customers about our products and the various strains we offer, so they can make informed decisions when purchasing cannabis.
Overall, our dedication to producing the best and most flavorful cannabis sets us apart as the premier cultivator in Sacramento. We are confident that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will make us the go-to choice for anyone seeking the finest cannabis in the region.
State License(s)
CCL18-0000996
C11-0000628-LIC