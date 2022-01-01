About this product
Crash Test Dummy is a phenotype of the infamous Dr. Who strain. Don’t let the name fool you – you won’t lose control of your senses or turn into a dummy with this bud! The Crash Test Dummy high starts with a euphoric rush of energy that boosts your mood and pushes your mind into a sense of happy clarity and a heightened awareness. A feeling of deep calm will permeate you in this state, relaxing your mind and body without causing you to be weighed down in the slightest.
