About this product
From Portland’s Archive Seed Bank, Grape Vine crosses Grape Ape with Do-Si-Dos. The strain holds onto the grape flavor while adding the funk of Do-Si-Dos, and the trichome-drenched buds range in color from a rich red to dark purple. It pays homage to Grape Ape, with similar potent and sedate effects.
About this strain
From Portland’s Archive Seed Bank, Grape Vine crosses Grape Ape with Do-Si-Dos. The strain holds onto the grape flavor while adding the funk of Do-Si-Dos, and the trichome-drenched buds range in color from a rich red to dark purple. It pays homage to Grape Ape, with similar potent and sedate effects.
Grape Vine effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
62% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
62% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
37% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!