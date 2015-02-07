A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.