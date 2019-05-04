About this product
Flower - 3.5g
Indica
THC 197.2 MG/G
CBD < 2.0 MG/G
About this strain
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.
Black Raspberry effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
