Logo for the brand Fire Ant Extracts

Fire Ant Extracts

Grapefruit Cartridge

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraine headaches.

Grapefruit effects

Reported by real people like you
415 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
