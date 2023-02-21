Light the fire within with our high potency cured resin extracts. Made using cannabis materials expertly matured in the Pacific Northwest, our cured resins boast a complex flavor with the high to match. Cured resin is extracted after flower is dried and cured. We offer a variety of consistencies to suit your preference such as honeycomb, badder, sauce, and diamonds.
Bettie Page Badder is an uplifting sativa dominant hybrid with unknown lineage. Effects include a euphoric, social buzz that finishes with a spacey, relaxed body high.
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.