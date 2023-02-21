Inhale the fire and extinguish your worries with our potent live resin extracts. Made from cannabis flower freshly frozen at the peak of terpene production from our partner farms in the Pacific Northwest. Live resin has a full spectrum flavor and effect most similar to flower because the freezing process preserves all cannabinoids and terpenes prior to oxidation during the curing process. We offer a variety of consistencies to suit your preference such as honeycomb, badder, sauce, and diamonds.



Blueberry Muffinz live resin is a potent indica cross of Purple Panty Dropper and the notorious Blueberry. Enjoy an earthy berry flavor with notes of sweet vanilla on this smooth smoking extract that makes your mind and body melt. Perfect for any hybrid or indica lover and anyone with a high tolerance.

