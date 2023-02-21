Inhale the fire and extinguish your worries with our potent live resin extracts. Made from cannabis flower freshly frozen at the peak of terpene production from our partner farms in the Pacific Northwest. Live resin has a full spectrum flavor and effect most similar to flower because the freezing process preserves all cannabinoids and terpenes prior to oxidation during the curing process. We offer a variety of consistencies to suit your preference such as honeycomb, badder, sauce, and diamonds.
Blueberry Muffinz live resin is a potent indica cross of Purple Panty Dropper and the notorious Blueberry. Enjoy an earthy berry flavor with notes of sweet vanilla on this smooth smoking extract that makes your mind and body melt. Perfect for any hybrid or indica lover and anyone with a high tolerance.
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.