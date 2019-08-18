Loading…
Fire Meds

East Coast Sour Diesel

SativaTHC 19%CBD

East Coast Sour Diesel effects

Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
8% of people say it helps with fatigue
