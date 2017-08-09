About this strain
Orange Wreck is the original homegrown cross of Trainwreck and a special (if not mysterious) old school Allagash strain. Exhibiting notes of pungent pine, fermented oranges, and funk, Orange Wreck offers consumers a challenging palate atop stimulating effects. This strain settles behind the eyes and in the body, igniting appetite and offering moderate pain relief.
Orange Wreck effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
