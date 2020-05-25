Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Firelands Scientific

Firelands Scientific

Member OG Vape Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Member OG effects

Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
12% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!