Fireline Cannabis
Blue Tangie Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Blue Power effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!