Fireline Cannabis
Lemon Fire Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Lemon Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!