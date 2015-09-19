Loading…
Logo for the brand Fireline Cannabis

Fireline Cannabis

Lemon Fire Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Lemon Fire effects

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!