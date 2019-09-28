First Cut Farms, in magical Mendocino County, breeds and produces the highest quality, organically grown cannabis available worldwide. First Cut Farms is rooted in Covelo, in the Heart of the Emerald Triangle. Founder and Cultivator, Jerry Munn is a long-time, passionate cannabis activist with over 30 years of experience in cannabis cultivation and advocacy. His life's journey is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis to you.



Jerry has grown and cultivated indoor, outdoor and hydroponic gardens, from the cities to the mountains. His favorite style is outdoor, full-term, sun-grown, big trees. He enjoys nature and working in the elements. His love of cannabis is evident in his lifestyle and his daily schedule. He works with cannabis nearly every minute he's awake.



First Cut Farms is situated in Appellation Covelo which has a rich cultivation history. Covelo is an eco-system and micro-climate where cannabis plants thrive in the extreme temperature swings, the wind, rain, and Mendocino sunshine. Planting during the new moon, nutrient-rich, native soil and sparkling, pure, PH and alkaline balanced water help developing plants flourish and grow huge, strong, and frosty. That, plus organic inputs, eco-consciousness, regenerative farming methods, water conservation, composting, Grateful Dead playing to the plants, handcrafted farming, sacred seeds, and LOVE make First Cut Farms cannabis flowers unique and desired.



Jerry creates sophisticated and complex cannabis cultivars. First Cut Farms is committed to producing new strains that have amazing flavors and effects. As a cannabis breeder, Jerry's developed proprietary strains that yield massive plants and dense buds with high oil production and potency. He creates high THC strains with unusual and full-flavored terps. Jerry breeds high-yielding seeds which ultimately contain the most distinctive and tastiest terps for the stoniest and most superb highs.



As a young adult, Jerry risked his freedom during the Aids crisis in the early 1990s, a time when medical treatment was unavailable to patients. He made certain HIV/Aids and cancer patients received their sacred medicine in a timely, dignified manner. If they were physically capable & interested, he taught them how to set up indoor gardens to grow and cultivate for themselves. Patients were never charged for his services. That is the spirit of cannabis. Jerry cultivated for & worked at the first Buyer's Club in San Francisco. His Mentor for almost 30 years was the legendary Dennis Peron, hero, to all cannabis patients and enthusiasts. Dennis fought tirelessly for cannabis reform among many other successful crusades. Dennis wrote Prop 215.



Jerry literally lived on a mountain under a log in Mendocino and grew cannabis for patients in need. Jerry's experience shows that cannabis cultivation requires extreme perseverance, dedication, physical strength, patience, and knowledge in farming, horticulture, biology, engineering, and social and political sciences.



Jerry is grateful and thankful for his mentors, friends, cultivators, cannabis lovers and the pioneers in his life, and the ones that gave their lives and freedom to bring cannabis to the people under all circumstances. First Cut Farms grows for everyone that cares about having high-quality cannabis. Friends of First Cut Farms, including fellow growers, savor the flavors and highs from this uncommon cannabis grown and bred in Covelo.



First Cut Farms stands firmly in philanthropy. Recent memberships and sponsorships include Covelo Cannabis Advocacy Group, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, the 1st Annual Bay Area Cannabis Pride Event, and Jerry Day 2019 in San Francisco bringing music to the people at no cost to the people. First Cut Farms will continue to support important causes.

Continuing education is provided for Jerry's First Cut Farms family. He an active member of the Covelo community.



Jerry's a small grower, operating purposefully, with no investors & no corporate influence. First Cut Farms pledges to provide consistency and excellent individualized service.



Your support of First Cut Farms validates the efforts of a man who is committed to delivering cannabis that will heal the world. It's his calling & life's journey. Cannabis is the universal language of love. We consciously elevate vibrations as an intentional cannabis community. We're stronger together. Thank you for your support.

