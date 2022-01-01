About this product
The original. The product that started the CBD movement, but more powerful than ever. Packed with minor cannabinoids and terpenes, this is a full spectrum tincture unlike any other.
Our tinctures are made by combining our powerful hemp extract with organic MCT oil. We use natural extracts to create our citrus, and chocolate mint varieties. Each tincture tastes great and is even better for you.
Warning (18+ Only):
Each 1500mg CBD Tincture contains approximately 60mg of THC*
Our tinctures are made by combining our powerful hemp extract with organic MCT oil. We use natural extracts to create our citrus, and chocolate mint varieties. Each tincture tastes great and is even better for you.
Warning (18+ Only):
Each 1500mg CBD Tincture contains approximately 60mg of THC*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
five™
five™ CBD provides a true full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. Each product contains a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, terpenes and minor cannabinoids.
The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD.
And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids.
Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Plus, get free shipping for all our products! (No Minimum, U.S. orders only)
The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD.
And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids.
Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Plus, get free shipping for all our products! (No Minimum, U.S. orders only)