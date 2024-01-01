your vibe, on your time, delivered straight to your door. skip the lines and get the vibes you’re looking for with our new 10mg delta-9 thc gummies.
grab a gummy and keep it moving. with surge you can tackle tasks or step out and socialize – don't hold back. the combination of 10mg of delta-9 thc and cbc make the perfect blend for a sativa-like experience.
save 15% off + free shipping when you buy 2 with code HIGHFIVE at checkout.
Experience the true power of hemp with five™ CBD's full spectrum products. Our unique 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, combined with terpenes and minor cannabinoids, delivers the complete package for optimal wellness benefits.
While CBD is amazing, it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential of hemp. That's why we prioritize full spectrum extracts to ensure you get the full range of benefits. Unlike other companies that use isolates to increase CBD levels, we believe in preserving the natural balance of the hemp plant.
Try our products an experience the difference with us.