Flapjax Extracts
Flapjax Extracts products
12 products
Resin
Quantum Kush Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 51.46%
CBD 0%
Resin
Maui Jack Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 60.41%
CBD 0.43%
Resin
GG4 Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 66.1%
CBD 0%
Resin
MAC Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 56.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Daze of Thunder
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 60.51%
CBD 0%
Resin
NYE Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 79.84%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mimosa Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 60.09%
CBD 0%
Resin
Humbolt Headband Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 59.19%
CBD 2.38%
Resin
Silverback Skull FKR Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 71.81%
CBD 0%
Resin
Forbidden Fruit Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 66.1%
CBD 0%
Resin
New Years Eve Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 79%
CBD 0.68%
Solvent
NYE Blue Dream x Grape Ape Live Diamonds 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 79.84%
CBD 0%
