Logo for the brand Flapjax Extracts

Flapjax Extracts

Flapjax Extracts
All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

Flapjax Extracts products

12 products
Product image for Quantum Kush Live Resin 1g
Resin
Quantum Kush Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 51.46%
CBD 0%
Product image for Maui Jack Live Resin 1g
Resin
Maui Jack Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 60.41%
CBD 0.43%
Product image for GG4 Live Resin 1g
Resin
GG4 Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 66.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for MAC Live Resin 1g
Resin
MAC Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 56.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Daze of Thunder
Flower
Daze of Thunder
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 60.51%
CBD 0%
Product image for NYE Live Resin 1g
Resin
NYE Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 79.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mimosa Live Resin 1g
Resin
Mimosa Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 60.09%
CBD 0%
Product image for Humbolt Headband Live Resin 1g
Resin
Humbolt Headband Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 59.19%
CBD 2.38%
Product image for Silverback Skull FKR Live Resin 1g
Resin
Silverback Skull FKR Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 71.81%
CBD 0%
Product image for Forbidden Fruit Live Resin 1g
Resin
Forbidden Fruit Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 66.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for New Years Eve Live Resin 1g
Resin
New Years Eve Live Resin 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 79%
CBD 0.68%
Product image for NYE Blue Dream x Grape Ape Live Diamonds 1g
Solvent
NYE Blue Dream x Grape Ape Live Diamonds 1g
by Flapjax Extracts
THC 79.84%
CBD 0%