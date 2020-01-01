 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Flash Frozen Cured
Flash Frozen Cured Cover Photo

Flash Frozen Cured

The Future of Cannabis Curing

Flash Frozen Cured featured photo 1
Flash Frozen Cured featured photo 2
Flash Frozen Cured featured photo 3
Flash Frozen Cured featured photo 4
Flash Frozen Cured featured photo 5

About Flash Frozen Cured

Immediately after harvest, the flower is freshly frozen until the water molecules reach a solid state, then those molecules are quickly converted into a gaseous state and removed through a process called sublimation. This is a patent pending method we employ that eliminates over 80% of the water weight, producing 50% or more volume of cannabis. Normally this is achieved by hang drying the product for several months, but by freezing the product immediately after harvest, the buds are preserved exactly how they were on the plant. This means less terpene content is lost while the product is being cured, it also means a longer shelf life and better shelf appeal. The final cured product has the consistency of compressed cotton candy, due to the lower level of water content one gram of Space Weed looks like nearly two grams of normally cured weed.

Flower

more products

Available in

United States, Washington