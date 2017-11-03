Blueberry 1g Live Resin Cart - Flashback

by Flashback
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Flashback to the classics with the Blueberry Live Resin Cart, a tribute to one of the most iconic strains in cannabis history. Extracted from fresh, frozen flower, this live resin captures the rich, sweet, and fruity essence of blueberries. Each puff delivers smooth, berry-filled flavor with subtle earthy undertones, creating a calming and soothing experience perfect for any time of day. Whether you're winding down or just enjoying the moment, the Blueberry Live Resin Cart offers a nostalgic trip with its relaxing, feel-good effects. A must-try for lovers of sweet, balanced highs.

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Flashback
Flashback
Shop products
Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras.
Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000068-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item