Gelonade 1g Live Resin Cart - Flashback

by Flashback
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Take a trip back to the 90s with the Gelonade 1g Live Resin Cart by Flashback, a perfect blend of Lemon Tree and Gelato #41. Known for its sweet and fruity citrus flavor with a hint of vanilla, Gelonade is a social butterfly's dream. This live resin cart delivers a burst of uplifting and tingly effects, making it ideal for any social situation. Extracted from fresh, frozen flower, this live resin preserves the strain's medical benefits, helping with pain and anxiety relief. Flashback's Gelonade offers a smooth, flavorful hit and an elevated experience that’s both refreshing and nostalgic.

Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.

 

Flashback
Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras.
Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!

  • CA, US: C12-0000068-LIC
