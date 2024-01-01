Transport yourself to the 90s with the Grapez 1g Live Resin Cart by Flashback. Bursting with the rich, fruity essence of grape, this cart provides a smooth, flavorful hit with every pull. Crafted using live resin extracted from fresh, frozen flower, Grapez delivers the purest, most potent experience. The cannabis-derived terpenes heighten the grape flavor while preserving the full range of effects. Perfect for those seeking a nostalgic twist with a strong, flavorful experience, Grapez brings you back to the days of classic vibes and full-bodied highs.
Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras. Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!