Grease Monkey 1g Live Resin Cart - Flashback

by Flashback
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Experience the deep, soothing relaxation of Grease Monkey with this Live Resin Cart from Flashback. Extracted from freshly frozen flower, this cart offers a rich blend of nutty vanilla and sweet skunky diesel flavors with each puff. The live resin preserves the strain's full spectrum of terpenes, delivering a smooth, flavorful inhale and a calming, sedative exhale. Ideal for winding down after a long day, Grease Monkey provides a creeping high that settles into a profound sense of tranquility and relaxation. Perfect for those seeking relief from pain, insomnia, or stress, this cart ensures a comforting, mellow experience.

About this strain

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

About this brand

Flashback
Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras.
Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000068-LIC
