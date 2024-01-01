Take a trip to sweet, fruity bliss with the Peach Oz 1g Live Resin Cartridge by Flashback. This sativa-dominant hybrid delivers a sugary peach flavor with a subtly sour finish, perfect for those who love a sweet twist. Extracted from fresh, frozen flower, the live resin in this cart preserves all the rich, cannabis-derived terpenes, ensuring every hit is as flavorful as the first. Peach Oz is ideal for sparking creativity and conversation, making it great for social occasions or an uplifting solo session. Let Flashback transport you to a peachy state of mind!



