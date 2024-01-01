Peach Oz 1g Live Resin Cart - Flashback

by Flashback
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

Take a trip to sweet, fruity bliss with the Peach Oz 1g Live Resin Cartridge by Flashback. This sativa-dominant hybrid delivers a sugary peach flavor with a subtly sour finish, perfect for those who love a sweet twist. Extracted from fresh, frozen flower, the live resin in this cart preserves all the rich, cannabis-derived terpenes, ensuring every hit is as flavorful as the first. Peach Oz is ideal for sparking creativity and conversation, making it great for social occasions or an uplifting solo session. Let Flashback transport you to a peachy state of mind!

About this strain

Peach Ozz, aka "Peach Oz," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Oz Kush and Peach Rings. This strain produces a full-body high accompanied by a cerebral head buzz. The effects of Peach Ozz will make you feel motivated, chatty, and ready to take on any task. This strain features a notable flavor profile with sweet and peachy flavors that will remind you of candy. The aroma is more earthy than sweet. Medical marijuana patients choose Peach Ozz to help relieve symptoms associated with conditions like chronic headaches, depression and fatigue. Growers say this strain flowers into dark green buds with purple and white trichomes. Peach Ozz was originally bred by Dying Breed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
About this brand

Flashback
Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras.
Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000068-LIC
