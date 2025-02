Do Yourself A Flavor with our signature mouth-watering flavors, consistency, and potency you’ve come to know and love since our inception in 2015.



From the legacy FlavRx to legal, we are still privately owned and operated by cannabis leaders, advocates, and enthusiasts who remain committed to our mission of championing a higher standard that connects the cannabis community with best-in-class cannabis vapes, edibles, concentrates, and more.

