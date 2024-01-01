Dark Matter Diamonds & Sauce Concentrate

by Flawless Extracts
Flawless Extracts are made from Washington's premium strains. We retain the full essence of the fresh-frozen plant using ultra-cold hydrocarbon extraction. Natural terpenes are preserved throughout the process to deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience.
Flawless Extracts
Nothing added, ever.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 604071642 - 430643
