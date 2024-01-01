  • Tasty FLÏ™ Chocolates
  • Premium Cannabis Extracts
  • Mini Mints - a new edible product from FLÏ™ available in California, coming soon to Colorado!
Logo for the brand FLI

FLI

Transform your experience.
All categoriesConcentratesEdiblesCannabisVaping

Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers

1 products
Product image for FLI Vape Battery
Batteries & Power
FLI Vape Battery
by FLI
THC 0%
CBD 0%