FLI
FLI Select Concentrates: FLO 1000mg
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 90-94% THC
Flo effects
Reported by real people like you
463 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!