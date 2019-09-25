About this product
The market price of flower is determined by three key factors: the density of the bud, trichome count, and intensity of the aroma & flavor. Each harvest is different, and these factors will vary from plant to plant. We recently began harvesting flower from our indoor grow facility, where the controlled environment may positively impact the quality of harvests. Flower with a higher price point will be denser, with a higher trichome count and more intense in aroma & flavor. Flower allows you to experience the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis in a more traditional form. Our flower is carefully crafted and monitored from seed to sale, so we can ensure that only the highest quality products reach the shelves. Black Jack, an Indica-dominant hybrid, has a flavorful fruity taste, and is very popular among medical marijuana patients because of its long-lasting effects. If you’re looking to help with stress, anxiety or overall relaxation this is a great option. Hover is our line of hybrid products and strains. Most people will experience a balance of mental and physical effects, with specific results varying by strain and product. THC and CBD potency may vary.
About this strain
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
377 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
