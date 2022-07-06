Lift is a water-soluble form of liquid cannabis. Mix it with any beverage to enjoy all of the benefits of THC without the bitter taste that comes with most cannabis beverage additives. To consume, add one sachet of Lift to your favorite beverage and stir gently for 10 seconds. Each sachet contains 5 mg of THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.