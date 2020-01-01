Bud Technology created Flôr Pure Flower Brand and is the exclusive distributor of this premium Cannabis. In addition to creating this brand, Bud Technology is the first annual licensee issued by the BCC for a distributor in California, (C11-0000001-LIC). We have extensive experience in distribution, wholesale market, buying and selling flower, distillate, crude and trim. Flôr Pure Flower is a lifestyle brand that will cater to the upscale boutique lifestyle as well as the casual everyday consumer offering the finest indoor flower you can find in the State of California. The name Flôr comes from the Spanish definition meaning “Flower.” The bud or flower of the Cannabis plant is where healing, relaxation, and medication is found. Flôr Pure Flower offers a 3.5 and 7-gram flower that is hand selected, packed and sealed in glass jars from our California City Headquarters. Using this process ensures that each jar has the largest, best-structured flower. During packing, the smaller flower is collected, then turned into joints using the same premium flower. Flôr Pure Flower has also brought to market a very unique presentation, not seen in the industry, of Joints and Flower in our Combo Box. Each Combo Box has three 1.0 gram joints, .5 gram whole flower, and a glass chillum. The Combo Box is sealed with food grade shrink wrap to keep the product fresh along with protection tabs that only allow it to be opened by the consumer. Bud Technology has relationships with over 50 cultivators around the state and has established an on-going, sustainable premium indoor flower supply chain. This will ensure we always provide the best flower on the market to meet the personal needs of our customers. As for our brand, Flôr, the second part of the definition is even more telling of our mission as a company. The Best, The Choice Part, The Cream, The Pick and The Finest. From our founders and partners and associates, our passion is paramount to provide excellence in everything we provide. This is what we expect of the Flôr Brand and what we promise to be your experience as a Flôr customer.