Our CBD shisha contains 200mg of full-spectrum CBD in an apple flavor.
Samawi Shisha combines unrivaled flavor and smooth, tobaccoless hookah smoke infused with full-spectrum CBD hemp oil. This 100% herbal shisha contains no tobacco or nicotine so that users can experience relaxation and all the great benefits of CBD without the harmful side effects associated with tobacco and nicotine.
CBD HOOKAH BENEFITS
Full-spectrum CBD contains all the natural compounds found in the hemp plant. These compounds, known as cannabinoids, are known to enhance the overall effects of CBD, providing a more extensive range of benefits than CBD alone. Use of CBD products extracts may:
Promote relaxation
Support healthy joints and flexibility
Help cope with external stresses
Promote healthy sleep patterns
Help maintain focus and alertness
CBD OIL DOSAGE
Fill your hookah with your favorite shisha flavor and enjoy.
Flora CBD
At Flora, we are strongly committed to providing the best CBD products in the world plain and simple. Our values are rooted in innovation, transparency, and quality, which is why all of our products are made with the finest natural ingredients and the safest manufacturing practices. Whether you order our CBD oils, gummies, or shisha, you can rest assured you will be getting the best CBD products available on the market today.